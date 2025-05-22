Endocrine disruptors in skincare: The hidden chemicals sabotaging your hormones and how to avoid them

Phthalates: These chemicals make fragrances last longer or soften plastics in packaging, often hiding under fragrance or parfum on labels. Phthalates mimic estrogen, which can disrupt your fertility or even raise breast cancer risk. They also mess with insulin, making weight loss feel impossible. That’s why it’s important to check for fragrance in lotions or perfumes—a popular body mist might secretly contain diethyl phthalate (DEP), which needs to be avoided. Choose fragrance-free or naturally scented products, like a lavender face cream labelled essential oil blend.

Parabens: They are preservatives (like methylparaben or propylparaben) used to keep creams and shampoos fresh longer. Parabens act like estrogen, potentially throwing off your menstrual cycle, impacting fertility, or raising cancer risks—they’ve even been found in breast tissue! It’s better to avoid a daily moisturiser listing methylparaben or a shampoo with propylparaben—many drugstore cleansers sneak these in. Opt for paraben-free options or products with natural preservatives, like a gentle cleaner with grapefruit seed extract.

Protecting yourself doesn’t mean tossing out your entire skincare stash—that’s overwhelming, but small changes add up to big wins!