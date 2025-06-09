This ‘spoon test’ will determine if your curd is set right, according to Rujuta Diwekar

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar — the magician behind actress Kareena Kapoor’s size zero in Tashan or Alia Bhatt’s drastic transformation in Udta Punjab — is back in the news. However, this time, she is trending on the internet for enlightening us with the ultimate litmus test for a perfect bowl of curd — the ‘spoon test’.

What is the spoon test?

Taking to Instagram, Rujuta shares in a video of a small bowl of set curd, which she taps with a spoon but the curd doesn’t break. She then goes on to flip the bowl upside down and then curd doesn’t dismantle now either. A text appears on the video, “If you can do the spoon test, you are ready for this one. A dahi which won’t fall is the dahi that you want.”

Recipe for the perfect curd

After this, the nutritionist also goes on to share her recipe for the perfect curd. Here are the steps:

“1. Buy whole milk, preferably buffalo (better for setting thick curd)

2. When you heat it, pour some aside in a small katori (silver, ceramic, mitti - your choice)

3. While it’s still little hotter than warm, put a small culture of previously set home set curd to it.

4. Stir 32 times

5. Wait for the milk to settle

6. Cover with a light cloth (I don’t use a metal lid)

7. Then store it in a cool and dark place

8. On completion of 8-12 hrs, set another batch and then refrigerate if you don’t immediately plan to eat it”