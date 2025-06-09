Damp distress: How to eliminate the smell from homes during monsoon?

From your cupboards to storage areas, from shoes and socks to rooms where you dry your clothes, from wooden yard fences or flooded plant pots, the musty and damp smell that lingers on during the rainy season can originate from any place. Here are some basic cleaning methods, which, if followed, can control bad odour in your house to a great extent.

Frequent deep cleans

At least once or twice a week you should go for deep cleaning surfaces which are usually left out on a daily basis. These include, under the furniture, especially sofa, window sills, curtain hangers, verandah corners and bathroom corners. These are places which are dark and damp and have high chances of molds growing in them which can give rise to the foul smell. Regular deep cleaning of these surfaces with a vinegar solution or baking soda solution not only cleans the area but also masks the smell.

Keep it airy!

While mandatory to keep doors and windows shut during the rainfall, it is important to leave them open otherwise so that there is good circulation of air. This fresh air provides high circulation and reduces the damp smell. Also switch on exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms after work or a bath. Switch on the ceiling fans or stand- fans once in a while to improve ventilation.