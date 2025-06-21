International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi says yoga paves the ‘direction to peace’ in times of ‘instability’

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, shaped the tone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on

Here are some of PM Modi’s most impactful quotes from his Yoga Day speech

“Yoga simply means to add, and it is an immense pleasure to see how Yoga has connected the entire world,” he said.

“The world is going through unrest and instability. In such times, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again.”

On the theme of ‘One Earth, One Health,' he said:

“The health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil, the rivers, the animals, and the plants. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness and leads us on a journey toward oneness with the world.”

Modi urged a renewed commitment to holistic well-being, calling for a global transformation grounded in peace and mindfulness.

“Yoga is a great personal discipline, also a system that takes people from ‘Me to We.’”

Highlighting Yoga’s power to build community and solidarity, he noted its ability to dissolve egos and foster empathy.