International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi says yoga paves the ‘direction to peace’ in times of ‘instability’

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, shaped the tone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on
“Yoga simply means to add, and it is an immense pleasure to see how Yoga has connected the entire world,” he said.
“The world is going through unrest and instability. In such times, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again.”
On the theme of ‘One Earth, One Health,' he said:
“The health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil, the rivers, the animals, and the plants. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness and leads us on a journey toward oneness with the world.”
Modi urged a renewed commitment to holistic well-being, calling for a global transformation grounded in peace and mindfulness.
“Yoga is a great personal discipline, also a system that takes people from ‘Me to We.’”
Highlighting Yoga’s power to build community and solidarity, he noted its ability to dissolve egos and foster empathy.
“India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research. We are encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga," he said.
“When India proposed Yoga Day at the UNGA, 175 countries stood with us. This unity in today’s world is no ordinary thing.”
“I feel proud when I see our Divyang friends study Yoga Shastras in Braille. Scientists practice Yoga in space. Whether on the Opera House stairs, the peak of Everest, or aboard Navy ships, Yoga is for everyone.”
“Come, let us all make Yoga a mass movement. A movement that takes the world toward peace, health, and harmony.”
As global tensions continue to rise and health concerns deepen, PM Modi’s Yoga Day address stands as a timely reminder of the healing and unifying potential of ancient wisdom in modern times.