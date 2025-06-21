International Yoga Day 2025: Top asanas which are suitable for everyone

Yoga is one such practice which can be very gentle, yet affective. It considers age, ability and much more during its execution; and hence with time, the types of yoga have evolved to make it possible for everyone to practice it. In fact, a person who practices yoga includes it in their lifestyle for years. With changing physical abilities, yoga itself has become adaptive so that a person need not quit it, just make a few adjustments to accommodate a new style.

Take to the Chair

Growing increasingly popular is Chair yoga. For individuals who have mobility issues, balance issues or are recovering from any kind of injuries, can opt for chair yoga. Since balance and mobility both heavily relies and tax the joints which become weak with age or injury, chair yoga lets you sit or take the support of a chair which relaxes the joints quite a bit. Chair Yoga helps you to improve joint coordination, balance, flexibility and strength.

Not Yin Yang

Yin Yoga is perfect for those who have physical disabilities or discomforts and yet can hold a pose for a long time. This type of yoga makes an individual hold their stretching poses for almost three to five minutes, albeit sometimes with the help of props. This helps in the flexibility of joint mobility and also increases concentration.