Leg lengthening surgery: What is it and how safe is it?

Materialists Harry Castillo may have gotten you thinking of leg lengthening surgery, either for yourself, or for men whose height may have led you to swipe left on dating apps!
Jokes aside, what is the process like?
Leg lengthening surgery, once used primarily to correct birth defects or injuries, is increasingly gaining popularity for cosmetic reasons, particularly among individuals who wish to increase their height.
It is designed to increase the length of the bones in the legs, usually the femur (thigh bone), tibia (shin bone), or both. The procedure is most commonly performed using a method called distraction osteogenesis, which involves surgically breaking the bone (osteotomy) and inserting a device such as an external fixator or an internal nail. Over time, the bone segments are slowly separated (about 1 mm per day), allowing new bone to form in the gap.
The entire lengthening process may take months, followed by physical therapy and recovery.
While the process is intended to correct limb length discrepancies, dwarfism, or injuries, some people undergo the surgery purely to become taller, sometimes gaining 2 to 6 inches in height.
Leg lengthening is a serious surgical procedure and comes with both risks and rewards. While many patients report satisfactory outcomes, the procedure is not without complications.
While it may lead to improved body proportions and confidence, there are risks like pain and discomfort during and after the procedure, infection at the surgical site, and nerve and blood vessel damage. It also leads to joint stiffness or dislocation, muscle tightness and tendon strain, and delayed bone healing or non-union
The entire treatment, including recovery, can last 6–12 months or more, requiring intense physical therapy. Most experts recommend that healthy individuals carefully weigh the physical, emotional, and financial toll it can have on anyone.
The procedure is safest when it is performed by experienced orthopeadic surgeons and followed by dedicated rehabilitation.
When done responsibly, leg lengthening can be safe, but it’s not risk-free. Long-term studies show that with proper aftercare, most patients recover well, but the process can be physically demanding and mentally exhausting.