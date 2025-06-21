Leg lengthening surgery: What is it and how safe is it?

Materialists Harry Castillo may have gotten you thinking of leg lengthening surgery, either for yourself, or for men whose height may have led you to swipe left on dating apps!

Jokes aside, what is the process like?

Leg lengthening surgery, once used primarily to correct birth defects or injuries, is increasingly gaining popularity for cosmetic reasons, particularly among individuals who wish to increase their height.

Leg lengthening surgery is a complex orthopeadic procedure

It is designed to increase the length of the bones in the legs, usually the femur (thigh bone), tibia (shin bone), or both. The procedure is most commonly performed using a method called distraction osteogenesis, which involves surgically breaking the bone (osteotomy) and inserting a device such as an external fixator or an internal nail. Over time, the bone segments are slowly separated (about 1 mm per day), allowing new bone to form in the gap.

The entire lengthening process may take months, followed by physical therapy and recovery.

While the process is intended to correct limb length discrepancies, dwarfism, or injuries, some people undergo the surgery purely to become taller, sometimes gaining 2 to 6 inches in height.