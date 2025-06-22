Here's some ways to feel inspired to start creating again

We all hit creative slumps, those much-despised writers' blocks, those moments when the blank page feels overwhelming and motivation vanishes.

Whether you're a writer, artist, musician, or simply someone who thrives on self-expression, falling into a rut can feel frustrating and even a little scary. But it’s also completely normal.

So how do you find your way back?

1. Start small

Forget the masterpiece. Focus on one sentence, one sketch, one verse. Take baby steps. Releasing the pressure to create something “great” often clears the space for something authentic to emerge.

Think of yourself like a child. You need to find excitement in your work again, and that can only happen when you look at it from a fresh perspective.

2. Change your surroundings.

A shift in environment, even if it’s just moving to a new room or taking a walk, can rewire how you think and spark fresh ideas. Nature, cafés, museums, or even your childhood room might hold forgotten inspiration.

Find the whimsy in you. Appreciate what's around you, instead of spiralling into thoughts of how unproductive you've become or how you need to finish something by a deadline. If you focus on the end result, you'll never be able to enjoy the journey of creating.

3. Consume what you love.

Read the books, watch the films, or listen to the songs that once made you feel alive. Let your favorites remind you why you started creating in the first place.