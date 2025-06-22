Here's some ways to feel inspired to start creating again

We all hit creative slumps, those much-despised writers' blocks, those moments when the blank page feels overwhelming and motivation vanishes.
Whether you're a writer, artist, musician, or simply someone who thrives on self-expression, falling into a rut can feel frustrating and even a little scary. But it’s also completely normal.
1. Start small
Forget the masterpiece. Focus on one sentence, one sketch, one verse. Take baby steps. Releasing the pressure to create something “great” often clears the space for something authentic to emerge.
Think of yourself like a child. You need to find excitement in your work again, and that can only happen when you look at it from a fresh perspective.
2. Change your surroundings.
A shift in environment, even if it’s just moving to a new room or taking a walk, can rewire how you think and spark fresh ideas. Nature, cafés, museums, or even your childhood room might hold forgotten inspiration.
Find the whimsy in you. Appreciate what's around you, instead of spiralling into thoughts of how unproductive you've become or how you need to finish something by a deadline. If you focus on the end result, you'll never be able to enjoy the journey of creating.
3. Consume what you love.
Read the books, watch the films, or listen to the songs that once made you feel alive. Let your favorites remind you why you started creating in the first place.
4. Talk about it.
Sharing your block with someone can lift the heaviness. Sometimes just putting your feelings into words is the first step in reshaping them.
Journalling is the best way to put your "mental blocks" out there and feel better. It may give you the headspace to start again.
5. Be kind to yourself.
"Creativity is like falling in love. You go out 'looking for love' you're going to find nothing...Just leave yourself open to creativity. I write my best songs away from the studio. I usually get an idea and then I feel it out in my head and then to the instrument," said a Reddit user on a thread on creative rut.
It is true. Sometimes, you find your spark when you're not looking for it. Creativity is cyclical, intuitive, and deeply human. Take rest and come back to it. You can always train yourself to learn new things, new skills, and come back to your craft, whether its singing, painting, or writing, after a while.
You need to permit, rather than force yourself, to come out of a rut. Give yourself the space to feel, to pause, and then to try again. Your creativity hasn’t left you; it’s just waiting to be invited back.