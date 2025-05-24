Pottery Pleasures: What to keep in mind before setting up a pottery wheel at home

If you are looking to go all out creative and set up a pottery wheel at home to hone your skills, here are a few things that you should keep in mind before getting the complete set-up. Whether you are just starting off with the skill or you are a professional wanting to have your own set-up, do not miss out on these nine factors which will make your experience wholesome.
Sufficient Space
Space is the biggest concern when it comes to making this decision of bringing a pottery wheel at home. Ideally you should have a dedicated – and large- area that can be your workplace. Working with clay can get messy so you should be prepared for that. Many opt to place a pottery wheel in their garage, basement, rooftop rooms, or spare rooms. The flooring should not be carpeted. It should either be concrete or tile which is easy to wash and clean. There should be space around the wheel so that people can move around, tools can be kept and shelves can be built.
Good Drainage
Remember that pottery is an art which needs a lot of water. This water is not your regular tap water. As it gets fused with clay it becomes clay water. Thus, you will need a good drainage system to dispose of this clay water. This should not be dumped down the regular water drain else it will choke the channels. If you want to dispose it through your regular drains then use a strainer to collect all the clay impurities before disposing off the water.
Easy Electricity
Pottery wheels need electric supply to work. Ideally check with the shop before purchasing what is the electricity measurement required by your wheel. Also, make sure you get the area checked by an electrician as you will be using both water and electricity to move forward. To avoid any unwanted hazards, a security check is a must. Moreover, all cords should be grounded and heavy-duty in nature.
Enough Ventilation
Clay contains silica which, over time, can be dangerous for your health. Hence, make sure wherever you will be placing the pottery wheel, there are enough windows, air flow and good ventilation. Use an air purifier if required. All clean ups should be done through the wet method like mopping, wiping etc.
Careful Cleaning
Working with clay is messy. Thus there has to be a strict clean-up routine. Ideally do not use the same cleaning materials for your pottery area that you use to clean the house. As stated before, due to the presence of silica in clay, all surfaces must be wet wiped.
Sturdy Shelves for Tools
Pottery needs a few equipments like clay, tools, glazes, and other stuff. There should be adequate storage space near the pottery wheel to keep all these materials in an organised manner.
Noise
While pottery in most cases is a quiet art, there might be some noise at times. Thus, it is best to get consent before getting a pottery wheel in case you live in rented house or shared flats.
Keeping a kiln?
It is suggested that if you are starting off with pottery as an amateur you can use community kilns. But if you are opting for pottery as a profession and have enough space for the complete set-up then you can also get a home kiln.
Comfort Factor
Last but not the least, you should be comfortable enough in your workspace. Hence, get a proper stool or adjustable chairs with adequate support. The wheel height should also support your body posture so that the spine and wrists do not come under unnecessary strain.