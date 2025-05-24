Pottery Pleasures: What to keep in mind before setting up a pottery wheel at home

Sufficient Space

Space is the biggest concern when it comes to making this decision of bringing a pottery wheel at home. Ideally you should have a dedicated – and large- area that can be your workplace. Working with clay can get messy so you should be prepared for that. Many opt to place a pottery wheel in their garage, basement, rooftop rooms, or spare rooms. The flooring should not be carpeted. It should either be concrete or tile which is easy to wash and clean. There should be space around the wheel so that people can move around, tools can be kept and shelves can be built.

Good Drainage

Remember that pottery is an art which needs a lot of water. This water is not your regular tap water. As it gets fused with clay it becomes clay water. Thus, you will need a good drainage system to dispose of this clay water. This should not be dumped down the regular water drain else it will choke the channels. If you want to dispose it through your regular drains then use a strainer to collect all the clay impurities before disposing off the water.

Easy Electricity

Pottery wheels need electric supply to work. Ideally check with the shop before purchasing what is the electricity measurement required by your wheel. Also, make sure you get the area checked by an electrician as you will be using both water and electricity to move forward. To avoid any unwanted hazards, a security check is a must. Moreover, all cords should be grounded and heavy-duty in nature.