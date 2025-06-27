Five apple cider myths you shouldn't believe

Apple cider has been praised for its perceived health benefits and uses for centuries but it's also surrounded by myths. From weight loss miracles to panacea claims, it's time to cut through fact from fiction.

Here are five apple cider myths you need to stop believing

Apple cider vinegar is a magic weight–loss solution: While apple cider vinegar (ACV) may support digestion and possibly have some benefit in the regulation of blood sugar its contribution to meaningful weight loss is mostly exaggerated. There is no scientific basis to believe that adding ACV to your regimen will lead to pounds melting away. Weight loss occurs because of a healthy diet and exercise, not a magic ingredient.

It can cure all illnesses including major diseases: From the common cold to cancer some assertions indicate ACV is a cure–all. This is hazardous and false. Although ACV has some antimicrobial activity and can provide slight health advantages it is not a disease cure. Depending on ACV for serious medical issues can hamper proper treatment. Always see a healthcare professional for health issues.

All apple ciders are created equal: Far from it. The advantages most commonly ascribed to apple cider in particular apple cider vinegar are usually reserved for raw unfiltered ACV. Pasteurised or filtered forms usually do not include these useful substances so check the label if you are seeking possible health benefits.

It is okay to drink undiluted apple cider vinegar: Absolutely not. ACV is strongly acidic and swallowing it undiluted will strip tooth enamel irritate the throat and cause damage to the oesophagus. Always dilute it with water before drinking. Even then, moderation is essential.

Apple cider vinegar cleanses your body: Your body also needs its own incredibly efficient cleansing system mainly involving kidneys and liver. There is no scientific research that supports the usage of ACV or any food being able to 'detox' your body as it's claimed by various health fads. Proper diet and way of life help to maintain your body's natural functioning much better.

In summary whereas apple cider especially raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar is a healthy addition to your dietary intake in moderation it is essential to be cautious of its purported benefits with a healthy dose of scepticism. Always take precedence over anecdotal evidence evidence-based information and professional medical opinion.