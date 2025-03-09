4 things you should not try with olive oil while cooking

For high-temperature frying methods, such as deep-frying, it's important to choose oils that can withstand heat without breaking down. Oils like canola, peanut, or safflower have higher smoke points, making them more suitable for frying at the high temperatures (typically 350°F to 375°F) required for foods like French fries, fried chicken, or doughnuts.

When olive oil is used for high-heat frying, it can produce smoke, which not only creates off-putting flavours but also degrades the oil's health benefits. The breakdown of oil can lead to the formation of harmful compounds such as acrolein, which is an irritant. Ultimately, for the best taste and health outcomes, using an oil suited for high-heat applications is advisable.

Baking at High Temperatures

Baking is another area where olive oil may not be the ideal choice, particularly for recipes that require high temperatures. Many baked goods, such as bread, cookies, and pastries, are often baked at temperatures over 400°F (204°C). At these high temperatures, olive oil can begin to break down, which can lead to changes in flavour and texture.

For items that depend on precise leavening and texture, using oils with higher smoke points, such as vegetable or canola oil, would be more beneficial. These oils not only withstand heat better but also tend to have more neutral flavours that allow the primary flavours of the baked goods to come through without overpowering them.