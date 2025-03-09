4 things you should not try with olive oil while cooking

There’s a reason why olive oil is a big favourite with professional and amateur chefs. Rich in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, it has been linked to reduced risks of heart disease and improved cholesterol levels. Its high antioxidant content, including vitamin E and phenolic compounds, helps combat oxidative stress and inflammation.
Whether used in dressings, marinades, or drizzled over finished meals, it adds a robust, fruity flavour that complements a variety of ingredients. Moreover, extra virgin olive oil, the highest quality grade, is made from the first cold pressing of olives, ensuring minimal processing and maximum flavour. However, despite its versatility, there are some things you should not attempt to make with olive oil. Let’s explore.
One of the primary concerns with using olive oil in cooking is its relatively low smoke point compared to many other cooking oils. The smoke point is the temperature at which oil begins to smoke, indicating that it’s breaking down and potentially releasing harmful compounds. Extra virgin olive oil, which is less processed and retains more flavour and nutrients, has a smoke point of around 375°F (190°C). Refined olive oil, on the other hand, has a slightly higher smoke point, usually around 465°F (240°C).
For high-temperature frying methods, such as deep-frying, it's important to choose oils that can withstand heat without breaking down. Oils like canola, peanut, or safflower have higher smoke points, making them more suitable for frying at the high temperatures (typically 350°F to 375°F) required for foods like French fries, fried chicken, or doughnuts.
When olive oil is used for high-heat frying, it can produce smoke, which not only creates off-putting flavours but also degrades the oil's health benefits. The breakdown of oil can lead to the formation of harmful compounds such as acrolein, which is an irritant. Ultimately, for the best taste and health outcomes, using an oil suited for high-heat applications is advisable.
Baking is another area where olive oil may not be the ideal choice, particularly for recipes that require high temperatures. Many baked goods, such as bread, cookies, and pastries, are often baked at temperatures over 400°F (204°C). At these high temperatures, olive oil can begin to break down, which can lead to changes in flavour and texture.
For items that depend on precise leavening and texture, using oils with higher smoke points, such as vegetable or canola oil, would be more beneficial. These oils not only withstand heat better but also tend to have more neutral flavours that allow the primary flavours of the baked goods to come through without overpowering them.
Olive oil has a distinctly robust flavour profile, often characterised by fruity, peppery, or grassy notes, which can enhance many dishes. However, it may clash with or overpower more delicate or bold flavours. For example, in Asian cuisine, where strong flavours like soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and spices are prevalent, using a neutral oil like grapeseed or canola may help to balance and enhance the flavours without masking them.
In traditional Thai or Indian cooking, for instance, the range of spices and strong umami ingredients can easily be overshadowed by the strong taste of olive oil. This makes it less than ideal for stir-fries or curry dishes, where the goal is to showcase the spice blend. Using oils that have milder flavours allows the cook to highlight the complex flavour profiles of these cuisines more effectively.
When it comes to long-cooked dishes, such as stews, braises, or sauces, the oils used can dramatically affect the final outcome. Olive oil, especially extra virgin, may break down over an extended cooking period or when exposed to prolonged heat, which could yield undesirable flavours.
Using olive oil in a slow-cooked beef stew that simmers for hours can be counterproductive, as the oil’s unique flavours may degrade or become unpalatable. Instead, using oils that can withstand long cooking times—like vegetable, beef tallow, or even bacon grease—can provide flavour without the risk of losing quality.