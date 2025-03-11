Mind and Body

How to make exercising fun and exciting?

Exercising or working out should be fun!
If working out feels like a chore, it’s time to switch things up. Exercise doesn’t have to be dull or repetitive—there are plenty of ways to make it enjoyable while still getting the benefits of movement.

 1) Find an activity you actually enjoy

Not a fan of the gym? No problem! Try activities that don’t feel like traditional workouts, such as dance classes, hiking, swimming, rock climbing, or even hula hooping. When you love what you do, it won’t feel like a workout.

2) Turn it into a game

Gamify your workout by using fitness apps that track progress, set challenges, or incorporate virtual reality elements. Apps like Zombies, Run! or interactive video workouts can make exercising more immersive and engaging.

3) Work out with a friend

Exercising with a friend can make workouts more social and enjoyable. Whether it’s going for a jog together, trying a new fitness class, or setting friendly competition goals, having a workout buddy adds motivation and accountability.

4) Listen to music or podcasts

Create an upbeat playlist with your favorite songs to keep your energy levels high. Alternatively, listen to an interesting podcast or audiobook while exercising to make the time fly by.

5) Try group classes

From Zumba to boxing to spin classes, group workouts bring an infectious energy that can make exercise feel like a fun event rather than a task. Plus, being surrounded by others can push you to work harder.

