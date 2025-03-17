5 simple wellness habits to adopt in 2025

In an era where self-improvement is constantly emphasised, it can feel overwhelming to keep up with every new trend. However, 2025 is a great opportunity to refocus on basic, research-backed habits that can improve both your physical and mental health. Here are five simple wellness habits to start this year:
Get sunlight in the morning
Doctors recommend exposing yourself to natural sunlight within the first hour or two of waking. This simple action helps regulate cortisol levels at the right time, promoting a more restful sleep later in the day. Morning sunlight also boosts immune function, metabolism, and mental clarity. If natural light is hard to come by, especially during the winter months, a bright light therapy lamp can help mimic sunlight until you can get outside.
Plan your meals ahead of time
One of the easiest ways to maintain a healthy diet despite a busy schedule is by meal prepping. According to health experts, planning and cooking meals at the start of the week can save you time and reduce the temptation to make poor food choices later.
Boost your fiber intake
Most adults fall short of the recommended daily intake of fiber, which can lead to various health issues. Fiber is essential for gut health, stabilising blood sugar, and promoting feelings of fullness. Studies have shown that a fiber-rich diet can reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. Incorporate foods like beans, whole grains, avocado, and chia seeds into your meals.
Take a post-meal walk
Taking a brisk walk after eating is one of the best ways to manage blood sugar levels. Research suggests that light physical activity following meals helps prevent blood sugar spikes, which can lead to fatigue and irritability. In addition to improving your blood sugar regulation, walking can also elevate your mood, boost creativity, and provide a much-needed break from screens.
Practice Conscious Breathing
Breathing is an automatic process, but consciously slowing your breath can have remarkable benefits. Techniques like box breathing—where you inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and pause for another four—activate your body’s parasympathetic nervous system. This promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and supports healthy digestion. Taking a few moments to focus on your breath can help you reset and feel more centered.