Life, Uninterrupted

To decompress, discover

The moment you step into LifeYoga, you are greeted by a restrained palette of warm neutrals and earthy tones, a deliberate design choice to evoke a sense of calm. The ground floor houses a reception area that flows into a retail zone and ‘Elevēd,’ a restaurant serving Ayurveda-inspired cuisine. However, the real magic of the centre lies upstairs, where the main yoga studio, conceptualised as a conservatory, is bathed in soft, diffused light from overhead skylights. Hot yoga panels double as lighting reflectors, creating an evenly lit space that feels both expansive and intimate.

Dr Veer explains the philosophy behind the design: “The intent was that whenever a student enters, they should feel two things—peace of mind and joy, which are increasingly scarce in today’s world. My brief to the architect was minimalism, or rikt ta—emptiness. Until your body and heart are empty, shunyata (tranquillity) cannot be achieved. The mind remains busy unless it finds that emptiness.”

The studios, named Ekam, Dvey, Trini, Chaturi, and Pancha in Sanskrit, are versatile spaces with collapsible walls, accommodating groups ranging from five to fifty. The basement, with its naturally lower light levels, is dedicated to slower, meditative practices. Here, therapeutic lighting enhances focus and relaxation. Integrated, adjustable lighting systems allow for a well-lit atmosphere or a dim, gentle ambience, depending on the practice. Even the air-conditioning is discreet, with low-velocity ducts ensuring no drafts disrupt your flow. “Yoga, Sanskrit, naturopathy—these belong to everyone, but their roots are in India,” says Dr Veer.

For 26-year-old Arushi Arora, who recently returned from her second master’s degree in London and is on the cusp of launching her own venture, LifeYoga became a grounding force during a transitional phase. “I was into Pilates, strength training, and gym workouts, but I noticed my cortisol levels rising. I needed something to centre me. I had practised yoga before but wanted to return to it to manage stress,” she explains.

In cities that are frequently overwhelmed with noise or leave one feeling disconnected, discovering a quiet space for yoga is priceless. Unfolding a mat in a peaceful environment yields far greater benefits than attempting it amid the frenzy of daily commotion. “From one of the studios, you can see the sun rising through the trees—a special sight in this city,” adds Arora.

The centre’s meticulous attention to air quality is another standout feature. Beyond the studios, finer details like camphor lamps, salt crystals, and the restaurant’s fresh, organic produce contribute to a holistic experience. Sabeena Awasthi, a regular visitor for the past nine months remarked, “This is an experience, what they have opened here is beautiful.” Dr Veer recalls one student, a deep-sea diver from Germany, who shared how LifeYoga evoked a sensation akin to the ocean’s depths: “Below a certain level, you’re completely disconnected from the world due to the atmospheric pressure. Yoga here gives me the same feeling.”