Malaika Arora’s morning detox drink for glowing skin: Benefits and recipe

Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s fitness icon and wellness enthusiast, is known for her glowing skin and radiant health. Her simple, effective morning detox drink among several well-being secrets has gotten quite a lot of people curious. This drink is ready with just 2 ingredients-fenugreek (methi) and cumin (jeera) seeds, and it is supposed to help digestion, detoxification and skin health.
What's special about Malaika Arora's go-to detox drink?
The other is the beautiful but highly effective Ayurvedic remedy that the gorgeous diva carries out every morning. It is just the thing for keeping that magical skin and good health alive in her. A flushing out of toxins, improvement in metabolic activity, and help in digestion construct a solid basis for glowing skin.
Health advantages Malaika Arora’s of detox water
Works with Digestion: Cumin and fenugreek seeds improve gut health and reduce bloating.
Increases Metabolism: Drinking this on an empty stomach kickstarts metabolism, helping with weight management.
Improves Skin Condition: The detoxifying properties of the ingredients will give a glow and keep the skin away from breaking out.
Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Fenugreek has blood sugar-stabilizing qualities; hence, this drink is good for diabetics.
Flushing out Toxins: This drink serves as a natural cleaner, removing impurities from the body.
Making Malaika Arora’s Detox Drink
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon fenugreek (methi) seeds
1 tablespoon cumin (jeera) seeds
1 glass water
Method:
Leave fenugreek and cumin seeds to soak overnight in a glass of water.
In the morning, strain the water out, and drink it empty-stomach. Repeat every day for the most effective results.
The easy incorporation of this drink into the everyday routine will have innumerable health benefits for one. Yes, there is evidence in living life, which shows that Malaika Arora has taken fitness and wellness a step further. This drink certainly stands by that belief influenced by holistic thinking towards health.