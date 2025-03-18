Malaika Arora’s morning detox drink for glowing skin: Benefits and recipe

Works with Digestion: Cumin and fenugreek seeds improve gut health and reduce bloating.

Increases Metabolism: Drinking this on an empty stomach kickstarts metabolism, helping with weight management.

Improves Skin Condition: The detoxifying properties of the ingredients will give a glow and keep the skin away from breaking out.

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Fenugreek has blood sugar-stabilizing qualities; hence, this drink is good for diabetics.

Flushing out Toxins: This drink serves as a natural cleaner, removing impurities from the body.

Making Malaika Arora’s Detox Drink