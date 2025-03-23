Why you should be taking yourself on solo dates!

Picture this: you’re sitting at your favourite café, sipping on a perfectly brewed cappuccino, you’re reading a book that’s got you hooked and you’re completely unbothered by the world. No awkward small talk, no compromising on what to order and absolutely no waiting for someone else to decide on plans. It’s just you, your thoughts and the sweet bliss of doing exactly what you want. Sounds pretty amazing, right?

Solo dates aren’t just a trend, it’s an open declaration that we’re completely fine hanging out with ourselves because frankly, we're really cool. Gone are the days when dining alone felt awkward or when watching a movie solo felt like a crime. Now it’s all about treating yourself the way you’d want someone else to treat you — because who better to enjoy your own company than you.

If you haven’t started planning solo dates yet, here’s what you’re missing out on:

Zero compromise

On a solo date, there’s no debate — just you making the perfect choice for your mood. Fancy sushi? Done. Want to visit that art gallery your friends always veto? Art gallery here we come. No waiting, no convincing, just pure indulgence.

Build confidence and independence

There’s something powerful about walking into a restaurant alone, ordering your meal and savouring every bite without feeling self-conscious. Learning to be comfortable on your own boosts your confidence and self-reliance. It puts things back in perspective, sometimes we get so consumed in hanging out with other people that we forget to hang out with ourselves.

The absolute best way to de-stress

Life gets overwhelming and sometimes the best company you can have is yourself. At times you just want to sit in silence and while your friends might feel awkward, we know a certain someone who knows exactly how to deal with a tough day. Whether it’s a quiet bookstore visit, a nature walk or simply sitting by the beach with your thoughts, solo dates allow you to spend time with yourself without any distractions.