Are mono diets really healthy?

Popular options for those following a mono diet include eating only fruits like bananas, apples and grapes; starchy vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes; animal-based foods such as eggs, chicken, fish; and grains like rice or oats. The concept isn’t new. Harleen Kaur, a homemaker in Delhi, recalls visiting a popular nutritionist many years ago who was famous for his ‘tasty diets’ based on monotrophic principles. He would recommend eating only potato-based dishes all day (air fried potato patty for breakfast, potato raita for lunch and sautéed potatoes and vegetables for dinner), or he would recommend a McDonald’s burger for lunch for an entire week, with very low- calorie meals for breakfast and dinner. The night before her next weight check appointment, she was told to eat only ice cream as a salt-free meal. “These diets were fun to follow, and I did lose a few kilos, but once I stopped going to him, it all came back!” she laughs.

The biggest problem with mono diets is their unsustainability in the long run. “Having only one food item or food group in a day will deprive you of the nutrients that your body needs daily,” says fitness coach Rachel David.

Kamra highlights other disadvantages like nutritional deficiencies leading to fatigue, hair loss, and weakened immunity. He advocates following a ketogenic diet, intermittent fasting, and understanding one’s hunger cues to prevent overeating, instead of resorting to fads like the mono diet.