Do you know the right way to use a kettlebell?

Sure, you’ve seen them lying around at the gym — those cannonball-with-a-handle things that look like they belong in an old pirate ship rather than your morning workout. Contrary to popular belief, kettlebells aren’t just an interesting choice for decor. Used the right way, they’re your ticket to strength, balance and let’s be honest, a workout that makes you feel like you can open that jar by yourself (yes, we went there)

First things first — what even is a kettlebell?

Think of a kettlebell as a weight with attitude. Unlike dumbbells, where the weight is evenly distributed, the kettlebell’s off-centre design forces your body to work hard to stabilise during movements. The result? A killer combination of cardio, strength and mobility training — all in one go.

Are you swinging it right?

Let’s talk about the swing— the signature kettlebell move. Most beginners make the classic mistake of lifting it with their arms, let’s not do that. The power should come from your hips. Push your hips back, then snap them forward the send the kettlebell swining up to chest height. It’s hip hinge, not a squat — and certainly not an arm workout.