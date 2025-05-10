Here’s why star anise water is healthy for you

If you have heard your grandmother boasting about the benefits of charakful ka paani, there’s a good chance she was right about all the health benefits. Star anise–soaked water is all over social media again and for good reason. Here are five possible ways in which it can be good for your health, based on the established properties of star anise.

Can aid digestion

Star anise possesses carminative properties, meaning it can ease gas, bloating and indigestion. Consuming star anise-flavoured water can ease digestive discomfort after eating.

Might improve immunity

Star anise is packed with antioxidants and has active compounds such as shikimic acid, an active component of certain anti-viral drugs. Drinking star anise water regularly can be useful in enhancing immunity and resistance against infections.

May improve skin health

Antioxidants in star anise water can prevent free radical damage, which causes premature aging and skin problems. Some research indicates that star anise can decrease acne, dark spots, and lead to a healthier-looking complexion.

Could be beneficial to respiratory health

Star anise has been employed for centuries to soothe respiratory problems such as coughs and congestion. Some of the compounds in star anise have expectorant effects that could loosen mucus. Breathing in the steam from star anise water may also bring relief.

May have anti-inflammatory properties

Star anise has compounds that have shown anti-inflammatory activity in a few studies. Drinking star anise water daily may be able to help minimise inflammation in the body.