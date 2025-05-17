Stop relying on this common eye product to mask redness

What causes red eye?

Red eye refers to redness in the white part of your eye. It happens when something disturbs the natural balance of your eye’s surface. This could be as harmless as irritation from dust or smoke, or it could be a sign of more serious problems like inflammation inside the eye or systemic diseases affecting the whole body.

Many people assume red eyes mean conjunctivitis (pink eye), but the causes are far more varied. Most often, red eye is triggered by irritants such as dust and wind, smoke, allergies, dry air, or just eye fatigue.

The redness is your eye’s way of protecting itself. It may sometimes be accompanied by watering or a gritty feeling. Rubbing the eye can worsen the condition, and in some cases, a foreign object might be the culprit.

But red eyes can also be an early sign of serious conditions like uveitis or inflammation inside the eye, glaucoma, corneal ulcers, autoimmune disorders, and eye trauma.

In such cases, self-medicating with OTC drops can mask symptoms and delay proper treatment.