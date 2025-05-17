Stop relying on this common eye product to mask redness

If you’re using over-the-counter (OTC) eye drops every time your eyes look red, you’re not alone. Many people do it to quickly reduce the appearance of redness.
But while it may offer temporary relief, using eye drops too often could actually be masking underlying health problems and making it harder for your ophthalmologist to diagnose the real issue.
Red eye refers to redness in the white part of your eye. It happens when something disturbs the natural balance of your eye’s surface. This could be as harmless as irritation from dust or smoke, or it could be a sign of more serious problems like inflammation inside the eye or systemic diseases affecting the whole body.
Many people assume red eyes mean conjunctivitis (pink eye), but the causes are far more varied. Most often, red eye is triggered by irritants such as dust and wind, smoke, allergies, dry air, or just eye fatigue.
The redness is your eye’s way of protecting itself. It may sometimes be accompanied by watering or a gritty feeling. Rubbing the eye can worsen the condition, and in some cases, a foreign object might be the culprit.
But red eyes can also be an early sign of serious conditions like uveitis or inflammation inside the eye, glaucoma, corneal ulcers, autoimmune disorders, and eye trauma.
In such cases, self-medicating with OTC drops can mask symptoms and delay proper treatment.
OTC eye drops, especially those labelled “redness relief,” often contain vasoconstrictors. These refer to ingredients that shrink the blood vessels on the eye’s surface to reduce redness. While this might make your eyes look better temporarily, they don’t treat the cause of the redness.
Over time, overusing these drops can lead to your eyes becoming even redder once the effect wears off. You might feel the need to use them more often just to keep your eyes looking “normal.” Regular use can mask symptoms that your eye doctor needs to see to properly assess your eye health.
Here’s what you can do:
See an eye doctor if redness is frequent, painful, affects your vision, or only affects one eye.
Avoid rubbing your eyes, which can worsen irritation.
Use preservative-free artificial tears if your eyes are dry or irritated, but only occasionally.
Limit screen time and take breaks to avoid eye strain.
Wear sunglasses outdoors to protect from dust, wind, and UV rays.
Red eyes aren’t always something to shrug off. While OTC eye drops can be helpful in small doses, relying on them too much can do more harm than good. It's best to consult an ophthalmologist in case of persistent red eyes.