Summer shower routine to smell good all day naturally

Start with a lukewarm rinse instead of cranking up the hot water, which can strip your skin of its natural oils and ramp up sweating. Lukewarm water is kinder to your skin, helping to minimise body odour and keep everything balanced. And don’t forget a cool rinse at the end of your shower to help close those pores and lock in that fresh feeling.

Opt for a pH-balanced, antibacterial body wash that’s right for your skin type. Look for ingredients like tea tree oil, eucalyptus, or citrus-based cleansers that can tackle odour-causing bacteria while leaving you with a refreshing scent. Steer clear of harsh soaps, as they can irritate your skin and mess with its natural barrier.