Monsoon season could be triggering your PCOS flare-ups

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women globally, causing a range of symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and fertility issues.
While the weather itself doesn’t directly cause PCOS flare-ups, seasonal changes, particularly during the monsoon, can indirectly worsen symptoms. Let’s explore how the rainy season can affect your body and ways to manage your health during this time.
You don't get enough exercise
Rainy season means we're likely cooped up indoors and not working out or taking regular walks as much. Being sedentary worsens insulin resistance, which is a key factor in PCOS, and leads to weight gain. It can also aggravate our hormonal imbalances without us realising.
You may crave junk food more
Rainy days are notorious for cravings. Think pakoras, samosas, and sugary tea. While comforting, these high-carb, fried treats can spike insulin levels and destabilise hormones. If you do have processed food, try to have home-cooked meals to avoid ramping up inflammation.
You're more prone to infections
High humidity creates a breeding ground for fungal infections and digestive disturbances. Our gut health may also be at an all-time low at this time.
PCOS is associated with chronic low-grade inflammation, so added immune stress during monsoon may heighten fatigue, acne, or menstrual irregularities.
There may be mood fluctuations
We may be enjoying the cool weather, but lack of sunlight during monsoons can reduce vitamin D levels, contributing to mood swings, anxiety, and even depression. Keeping up with your vitamin supplements at this time is essential.
You may face hormonal disruptions
Seasonal sleep disturbances and emotional stress can throw your hormonal rhythm off balance. This may result in delayed periods, skin breakouts, or increased hair growth. But fret not, there are solutions in place.
Stay active indoors: Home workouts, Pilates, or yoga can help maintain consistency.
Opt for anti-inflammatory foods: Add turmeric, berries, leafy greens, and healthy fats to your diet.
Snack smart: Replace fried snacks with roasted chana, nuts, or steamed sprouts.
Prioritise mental health: Deep breathing, journaling, or guided meditation can reduce cortisol levels.
Boost your immunity: Consider a vitamin D supplement (with medical advice) and maintain gut health through probiotics.
There’s no cure for PCOS, but symptoms can be effectively managed with a combination of lifestyle changes, alternative therapies, and medical treatment.
Lifestyle changes are the most effective, if you can keep up with it
Go for a healthy diet: Low in sugar, high in fibre, and rich in lean protein.
Exercise regularly: Helps reduce insulin resistance and supports weight loss.
Stress management: Through yoga, therapy, or relaxation techniques.
Yoga can significantly improve PCOS symptoms by lowering stress hormones and balancing the endocrine system.
Beneficial yoga poses:
Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) boosts metabolism and energy.
Butterfly Pose (Bhadrasana) enhances pelvic circulation.
Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breath) calms the nervous system and reduces anxiety.
Certain herbs have shown promise in managing PCOS symptoms:
Cinnamon – Helps reduce blood sugar and insulin resistance.
Spearmint tea – Known to lower testosterone and reduce hirsutism.
Fenugreek – Supports blood sugar regulation.
Ashwagandha – Lowers cortisol and eases stress.
Shatavari – Promotes reproductive hormone balance.
When lifestyle and alternative approaches aren’t enough, doctors may prescribe birth control pills to regulate periods and reduce androgens, Metformin or Inositol for improving insulin sensitivity. Fertility drugs may help stimulate ovulation.
PCOS symptoms can feel more intense during the monsoon due to lifestyle disruptions and lowered immunity.
Consistent exercise, clean eating, and stress management are your best defence.
Natural remedies like yoga and herbs can offer added support, but consult your doctor before trying anything new.
Medical interventions are available if symptoms are severe or fertility is a concern.
By making mindful choices during the monsoon, you can prevent flare-ups and maintain hormonal harmony, even when it’s pouring outside.