Monsoon season could be triggering your PCOS flare-ups

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women globally, causing a range of symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and fertility issues.

While the weather itself doesn’t directly cause PCOS flare-ups, seasonal changes, particularly during the monsoon, can indirectly worsen symptoms. Let’s explore how the rainy season can affect your body and ways to manage your health during this time.

How monsoon season impacts PCOS

You don't get enough exercise

Rainy season means we're likely cooped up indoors and not working out or taking regular walks as much. Being sedentary worsens insulin resistance, which is a key factor in PCOS, and leads to weight gain. It can also aggravate our hormonal imbalances without us realising.

You may crave junk food more

Rainy days are notorious for cravings. Think pakoras, samosas, and sugary tea. While comforting, these high-carb, fried treats can spike insulin levels and destabilise hormones. If you do have processed food, try to have home-cooked meals to avoid ramping up inflammation.

You're more prone to infections

High humidity creates a breeding ground for fungal infections and digestive disturbances. Our gut health may also be at an all-time low at this time.

PCOS is associated with chronic low-grade inflammation, so added immune stress during monsoon may heighten fatigue, acne, or menstrual irregularities.

There may be mood fluctuations

We may be enjoying the cool weather, but lack of sunlight during monsoons can reduce vitamin D levels, contributing to mood swings, anxiety, and even depression. Keeping up with your vitamin supplements at this time is essential.

You may face hormonal disruptions

Seasonal sleep disturbances and emotional stress can throw your hormonal rhythm off balance. This may result in delayed periods, skin breakouts, or increased hair growth. But fret not, there are solutions in place.