Top 5 monsoon drives in India you must take for scenic views

Western Ghats drive offers lush green scenery and mist: A road trip through the Western Ghats, especially along the Mumbai–Goa highway (NH66), becomes truly magical during the monsoon. The winding roads, bordered by dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and misty hills, create an almost otherworldly experience. Stops at Amboli, Sawantwadi, and Chiplun add to the charm with their warm local hospitality and breathtaking valley views.

Munnar to Thekkady route boasts misty hills and tea gardens: The drive from Munnar to Thekkady in Kerala is another monsoon treasure. This 90 km stretch transforms into a beautiful blend of clouds, rolling hills, and lush tea gardens. With the chance to spot wildlife and explore spice plantations along the way, this drive is perfect for those looking for a relaxed yet visually stunning journey.

Shillong to Cherrapunji delivers clouds, cliffs, and waterfalls: In the northeast, the drive from Shillong to Cherrapunji during the monsoon is simply unmatched. With dramatic cliffs, countless waterfalls like Nohkalikai and Seven Sisters, and valleys shrouded in mist, this route offers postcard-perfect views at every turn. The cool breeze and gentle drizzle only add to the sensory delight.