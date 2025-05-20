Top 5 monsoon drives in India you must take for scenic views

As the monsoon rolls in, India's landscapes morph into a vibrant, dramatic canvas, making it a dream come true for road trippers in search of nature, solitude, and breathtaking views. The rains rejuvenate forests, valleys, and mountains, transforming even the most familiar routes into enchanting adventures. With that in mind, let’s explore some of the best monsoon drives across India that promise not just stunning vistas but also unforgettable memories.
Western Ghats drive offers lush green scenery and mist: A road trip through the Western Ghats, especially along the Mumbai–Goa highway (NH66), becomes truly magical during the monsoon. The winding roads, bordered by dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and misty hills, create an almost otherworldly experience. Stops at Amboli, Sawantwadi, and Chiplun add to the charm with their warm local hospitality and breathtaking valley views.
Munnar to Thekkady route boasts misty hills and tea gardens: The drive from Munnar to Thekkady in Kerala is another monsoon treasure. This 90 km stretch transforms into a beautiful blend of clouds, rolling hills, and lush tea gardens. With the chance to spot wildlife and explore spice plantations along the way, this drive is perfect for those looking for a relaxed yet visually stunning journey.
Shillong to Cherrapunji delivers clouds, cliffs, and waterfalls: In the northeast, the drive from Shillong to Cherrapunji during the monsoon is simply unmatched. With dramatic cliffs, countless waterfalls like Nohkalikai and Seven Sisters, and valleys shrouded in mist, this route offers postcard-perfect views at every turn. The cool breeze and gentle drizzle only add to the sensory delight.
Coorg to Agumbe unfolds dense forest and hairpin bends: This route in Karnataka is famous for its rainforest stretch and 18 hairpin bends. Driving from Coorg to Agumbe means weaving through thick canopies, soaking in the sounds of wildlife thriving in the monsoon, and stopping at treetop viewpoints. Agumbe, known for its heavy rainfall, truly lives up to its title, the "Cherrapunji of the South."
Udaipur to Mount Abu shows monsoon charm in the desert: Even Rajasthan gets a monsoon makeover, showcasing its unique charm in the desert. The drive from Udaipur to Mount Abu brings surprising greenery, gentle mountain curves, and lakes filled to the brim. The cooler climate during this season offers respite and a different lens through which to see the state’s otherwise arid beauty.