World Bee Day 2025: ‘Bee’ ready to jet off for a quick tour of these honey makers

Places you can visit for bee tourism

· First and foremost is the birthplace of World Bee Day and apitourism. Slovenia offers bee trails; honey tastings; apitherapy, which includes unique bee-inspired wellness treatments, and a chance to observe several indigenous and protected species like the Carniolan honeybee.

· Go deep into the forests and experience the basics of forest beekeeping with the local communities like Ogiek in Kenya. Get a first hand insight into conservation and local honey production.

· Noticed bee hives on top of your rooftops? This is in the USA, a part of urban apiary tours in New York, San Francisco and Chicago. Moving on to areas like Oregon and Vermont, tourists will be able to get closer with the species through immersive beekeeping and pollinator–focused farm stays.