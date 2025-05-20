World Bee Day 2025: ‘Bee’ ready to jet off for a quick tour of these honey makers

Every time you hear the buzz of the bee you run away frightened, but bees are a fascinating species to learn about. Today, on World Bee Day, here’s taking a look at Bee Tourism or apitourism which needs you to go right into the natural habitat of the bees to understand them better, connect with their contribution in the cycle of life and their influence in culture, food, wellness and folklores or deep dive into local conservation efforts.
What does Bee Tourism include?
Bee Tourism or apitourism includes a variety of activities like bee-hive tours, honey tastings, staying in bee-hotels, apitherapy, workshops including learning to build bee-houses, beeswax candle making etc. and cultural experiences like the influence of bees in local folklore, cuisine, etc.
Why should you opt for Bee Tourism?
Bee tourism not only makes you aware of the species and their contribution to the society but also helps local communities sustain through economic welfare. This also helps to raise awareness of pollinator decline and the need to support its conservation.
Places you can visit for bee tourism
· First and foremost is the birthplace of World Bee Day and apitourism. Slovenia offers bee trails; honey tastings; apitherapy, which includes unique bee-inspired wellness treatments, and a chance to observe several indigenous and protected species like the Carniolan honeybee.
· Go deep into the forests and experience the basics of forest beekeeping with the local communities like Ogiek in Kenya. Get a first hand insight into conservation and local honey production.
· Noticed bee hives on top of your rooftops? This is in the USA, a part of urban apiary tours in New York, San Francisco and Chicago. Moving on to areas like Oregon and Vermont, tourists will be able to get closer with the species through immersive beekeeping and pollinator–focused farm stays.
· New Zealand’s Maori beekeepers are famous for their cultural tours which also explain the medicinal properties of honey. And when in New Zealand, you should not miss brining back some manuka honey.
· Move past pizzas and pastas in Italy and go for the specialised honey-tasting sessions, cooking classes, and organic bee farm visits in places like Tuscany, Sardinia, and Sicily.
· Heard about wine and cheese tastings, now go for honey and cheese pairings in France’s apiaries. Stroll along the guides as they take you through the history of beekeeping in places like Provence and the Loire Valley which is also known worldwide for its Lavender honey and wildflower meadows.