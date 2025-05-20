Travel

One-minute guide to Santa Monica's upscale restaurants, hotels, spas and boutique shopping

Explore Santa Monica's top luxury experiences — from Michelin-starred dining and boutique shopping to beachfront spas and design-forward hotels
Santa Monica
Santa MonicaSanta Monica Travel and Tourism
Santa Monica, located on the Southern California coast, blends upscale experiences with relaxed beachfront charm. The city offers a range of refined activities for visitors and locals alike. Culinary enthusiasts can participate in hands-on cooking classes at The Gourmandise School, while shoppers can explore a variety of independent boutiques along Montana Avenue.

Californian cuisine

Santa Monica is also home to acclaimed dining, including the Michelin-starred Rustic Canyon, known for its seasonal Californian cuisine and evolving menu. For beachfront leisure, Perry’s Café provides beach butler service, allowing guests to enjoy the oceanfront with added convenience and comfort. For those seeking nightlife, rooftop bars such as The Coco Club offer scenic views and curated cocktails.

Where to stay?

Accommodation in Santa Monica spans from the timeless coastal elegance of Shutters on the Beach to the design-forward ambiance of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, reflecting the city's blend of classic and contemporary sensibilities. Wellness options in the city include ONE Spa and Tikkun Holistic Spa, both offering a wide range of treatments focused on relaxation and rejuvenation.

Tourist attractions to visit

From the iconic Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Park to the Third Street Promenade, Palisades Park and scenic beach paths, the city promises unforgettable coastal charm. Visitors can also explore the vibrant Main Street district, the art-filled Bergamot Station and the Annenberg Community Beach House.

Santa Monica
california
One-minute guide
Santa Monica

