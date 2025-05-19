Here’s what you can explore the Lady Gaga way in Singapore

Little Monsters, as the Lady Gaga fans are often referred to as are in absolute thrill and joy as the sensational performer is taking to stage in Singapore, after a hiatus of 13 years. If you are happen to be attending the series of concerts or just going over to Singapore and want to sightsee in a Lady – Gaga style, here is a quick itinerary that you cannot miss.
Lady Gaga is known for her over-the-top dressing sense. With body hugging or long flowy gowns along with make-up that cannot be missed by the cameras. The first stop for a Lady Gaga fan would be to design their costumes. Check out Loop Garms and hand pick your style from pieces that resemble the exquisite styles of the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From over-sized plaid shirts to graphic t-shirts, cargo pants to more, play a fashion game with textures, vibes, and trends.
At Veerasamy Road, Open from 12:30 pm – 7:30 pm
After a hard-day’s work it’s time to reward your stomach with an unforgettable dining experience. We bet you have never heard of such an experiential before. Book your seat at Absurdities, your one-stop supper club. The location itself is a surprise and only revealed 24-hours prior to your bookings. Once inside you will crawl, climb, and explore spaces while enjoying each dish served to you in the most whacky way possible.
Location revealed one day ahead, open from 6 pm – 8:30 pm
As the name suggests, The Projector is a cool place to catch up on retro cinema. From cult classics, art-pop Indies and more, you cannot miss out on the energy of this place. The 70s inspired photo booth allows you to take some visual memories back home. The theatre itself has comfortable velvet up-cycled seats, and the munching cannot stop with grilled cheese, Thai Milk tea and more delicacies are around.
At Beach Road, Golden Mile Tower, open from 4 pm – 8:30 pm (Wed – Fri) / 1 pm – 8:30 pm (Weekends and public holidays)
With over 1000 neon-bright sculptures of dragons, warriors and mythological beats, the Haw Par Villa cannot be missed. The main attraction of the place is the Hell Museum which makes you take a surreal stroll through afterlife.
Located at Pasir Panjang, open from 9 am – 8 pm with The Hell’s Museum open from 10 am – 6 pm (Tues – Sun)
Have you ever mixed clubbing and adventure before? ARK 11 is the most coveted nightlife space in Singapore which is all about holograms, 4-D playground; space-craft style music, interiors, and fun. With mind bending visuals and artificial intelligence keeps you company, this cutting –edge technologically advanced night club will definitely make your trip memorable.
Located at Orchard Central Mall, open from 10 pm – 3 am (Sun – Thurs) and 10 pm – 4 am (Fri – Sat)