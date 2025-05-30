The power of nutrition: Simple daily practices for better health and happiness

World Nutrition Day invites us to rethink food as a source of vitality, not a set of rules. Good nutrition is a shield against chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, which impact millions worldwide. But beyond preventing illness, it’s about thriving—feeling energised, focused, and alive. This day is a call to action: small, intentional choices can reshape our health and inspire others. Here are a few practical tips to nourish your body mindfully:

Mindful bites: Take a few slow, deliberate bites at the start and in between each meal. Notice its texture, flavour, and aroma. This simple practice turns eating into a moment of gratitude, grounding you in the present.