The power of nutrition: Simple daily practices for better health and happiness

WORLD NUTRITION DAY (celebrated on May 28) is a global movement to highlight the transformative power of nutrition. Food is not just fuel—it’s the foundation of our body, cells, energy, mood, and long-term health. This day reminds us about the importance of nutrition and to reconnect with the joy of eating well, moving away from restrictive diets and towards nourishment that honours our bodies’ natural needs. But nowadays, why does “healthy eating” often feel like “dieting”? The word “diet” carries baggage—images of sacrifice, restriction, and joyless meals. Our ancestors didn’t diet; they nourished themselves with whole foods from the earth, eating in harmony with nature. Today, we’re bombarded with processed foods and quick-fix trends that disconnect us from this wisdom.
World Nutrition Day invites us to rethink food as a source of vitality, not a set of rules. Good nutrition is a shield against chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, which impact millions worldwide. But beyond preventing illness, it’s about thriving—feeling energised, focused, and alive. This day is a call to action: small, intentional choices can reshape our health and inspire others. Here are a few practical tips to nourish your body mindfully:
Mindful bites: Take a few slow, deliberate bites at the start and in between each meal. Notice its texture, flavour, and aroma. This simple practice turns eating into a moment of gratitude, grounding you in the present.
Colour challenge: Include at least three vibrant colours in every meal—red tomatoes, green spinach, yellow peppers, etc. Colourful foods are nutrient powerhouses, loaded with antioxidants, and this playful challenge makes healthy eating exciting not just for you but for your kids as well.
Herbal tea: Replace one sugary or caffeinated drink daily with a calming herbal tea like chamomile, nettle, or peppermint tea, etc. It’s a gentle way to hydrate and nourish your body while soothing your mind; these teas promote relaxation, aid digestion, and provide antioxidants that support immunity and heart health.
Grow one edible plant: Plant a small herb like basil, curry leaves, or mint on your windowsill. Caring for it and adding it to meals fosters a deeper connection to your food and sparks joy. Plus, curry leaves aid digestion, boost hair health, and have antioxidants to fight inflammation. Mint soothes stomach issues, freshens breath, and reduces stress. Basil supports immunity, reduces stress, and promotes heart health.
Write a food gratitude note: Once a week, write down one thing you’re thankful for about your food. Writing this weekly Food Gratitude Note, like appreciating the crunch of fresh veggies, the warmth of hearty soup, or the sweetness of fruit, helps you focus on the joy of eating. This simple practice shifts your mindset from seeing food as a chore to valuing its nourishment and flavour. It reduces stress, boosts mindfulness, and fosters a healthier relationship with food, making meals more enjoyable and meaningful.