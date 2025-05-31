Living alone this monsoon? Here’s how to make it more magical and less melancholy

The monsoon demands a little ceremony. Brew a masala chai or pour yourself a glass of wine, light up your favourite candle, and queue up a playlist (yes, Rashid Khan or KK). Small rituals create structure—and joy. Even rainy days deserve fanfare. Your home is your co-star in this season. Create nooks that feel like warm hugs: a reading corner by the window, a rain-viewing seat with a comfy throw, soft lighting instead of harsh ceiling lights. Add low-maintenance indoor plants like snake plants or pothos to bring nature in—minus the mud.

Resist the urge to spend the day in washed-out pyjamas. Elevate your mood with cozy-but-chic monsoon loungewear: cotton co-ords, or your dad’s t-shirt that you stole when you moved out. Getting dressed signals that you’re showing up for yourself—even if no one else is around. Living alone doesn’t mean isolating. Schedule low-pressure digital check-ins, send voice notes, or hit up the group chat you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Just make sure it doesn’t overwhelm you.