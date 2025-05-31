Raw vs soaked almonds: Which one is actually better for your health?

Soaking almonds overnight is a common practice rooted in Ayurveda and traditional Indian wellness routines. The process softens the nut’s brown skin, making it easier to peel and digest. But does this ancient habit really enhance almonds’ health value?

According to several nutrition researchers, soaking almonds may indeed improve their digestibility. The outer brown skin of almonds contains tannins and phytic acid, natural compounds that can interfere with nutrient absorption. When almonds are soaked, these compounds are partially broken down, potentially allowing the body to absorb more nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, and zinc.