Avoiding rice and roti to lose weight? Fitness coach explains it's just a myth

In the video, Jeet Selal debunked the often believed myth saying, "Burn this myth that you can’t eat bread, you can’t eat rice during your weight loss journey. This misconception has been around for a long time maybe because some desi guruji said it or whatever, that to lose fat, you have to completely eliminate carbs. Which is completely wrong. Your body functions on carbohydrates, and if you stop eating them, where will you get your energy from?".

Jeet Selal went on to explain that there are things that are important in the process of fat loss: Calorie deficit, protein and movement. Explaining each term in detail, the fitness coach said that calorie deficit means consuming lesser calories than the amount our body burns. He went on say that protein is extremely important for our muscle mass and last but not the least, body movement including walking, exercising and doing anything other activity that let's us stay active, helps reduce body fat. If these principles are followed, one can lose weight even if they eat rice or roti.

Jeet Selal asked his followers to be dedicated to their fitness journey instead of following extreme diets that become difficult to follow through.