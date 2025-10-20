What is the viral 3x3 fitness rule?

It is not as though we have hours to devote to our fitness routine daily. The 3x3 fitness rule is simple enough. Before the clock hits 12, walk at least 3,000 steps, finish one-third of your daily water intake, and have 30 grams of protein, ideally for breakfast.

The intent is to boost focus and energy, all while improving your overall health without an overly complicated routine. Fitness gurus may insist upon your going to the gym, 10,000 steps and 100 g of protein and following the '75 hard' rule without compromises, while overlooking the fact that not everyone works on the same 24 hour cycle.

