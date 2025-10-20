What is the viral 3x3 fitness rule?

It is not as though we have hours to devote to our fitness routine daily. The 3x3 fitness rule is simple enough. Before the clock hits 12, walk at least 3,000 steps, finish one-third of your daily water intake, and have 30 grams of protein, ideally for breakfast.
The intent is to boost focus and energy, all while improving your overall health without an overly complicated routine. Fitness gurus may insist upon your going to the gym, 10,000 steps and 100 g of protein and following the '75 hard' rule without compromises, while overlooking the fact that not everyone works on the same 24 hour cycle.
For the longest time, scientists had theorized about a network of pathways in the brain that are believed to clear metabolic proteins, which would otherwise build up and potentially lead to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In fact, a 2024 study which tested five patients undergoing brain surgery at Oregon Health & Science University found imaging of this network of fluid-filled structures along arteries and veins within the brain for the first time.
A neuroscientist explains how improving the waste drainage system of the brain actually helps us live longer. Emily McDonald, an American neuroscientist and mindset coach, explains the importance of good quality sleep and exercising first thing in the morning to flush out these toxins, and getting those first few steps in is key. It doesn't matter what exercise you do, as long as you incorporate movement in your day.
Protein is important for maintaining your muscle mass, keeping your cravings in check and helping you maintain or lose weight as you go. You can add 30g through meals like an omelet with cottage cheese, a Greek yogurt parfait with protein powder or overnight oats.
As for your water intake, it is easy to ignore your bodily needs for 2-3L water as you keep going about your day. Sipping on it consistently is more helpful than chugging it all at one go at the end of your day.
The more you lower your bar to improving your lifestyle, the easier it gets to build habits and stack better habits on top of your existing ones. Keep at the 3x3 rule and the longer you do it, the more disciplined you get.
