What is the 10-8-4 stairmaster workout?

Climbing stairs, in addition to using ellipticals and treadmills at the gym, can be a great addition to days you're aiming to do cardio. But TikTokers claim that the 10-8-4 stairmaster workout is the perfect means to snatch your waist, if you're consistent, of course. But, what's the 10-8-4 rule?

TikTok’s 10-8-4 stairmaster workout is the latest cardio craze

Once upon a time, 25-7-2 workout was all the rage on FitTok (after the 12-3-30 treadmill workout and the 3-2-8 method) and now there's this. The new rule says that all you have to do is set the StairMaster to pace level 8, climb for 10 minutes and repeat four days per week.

Whether or not you follow the trend, this low-impact high-intensity workout can be great for your muscles and heart. When you climb stairs, the pressure is mostly on the forefoot and mid-foot, which works the lower leg, quad and hip muscles. Stair-climbing builds your calves, quads, glutes, hamstrings, and even your core.

The best part of this form of training is that it is customisable. What is hard for someone else may not be your level of difficulty. You can set your pace accordingly, instead of dying on the stairs right when you start!

Remember to mind your posture. Do not lean too forward or stick your butt out. Abstain from holding the handrails.