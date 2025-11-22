3 Onsen-inspired winter wellness trends to recreate at home

Interestingly, a lot of wellness bath rituals which you probably have been following already derive its origin from the onsen inspired winter wellness trends in Japan. If you are still unversed with it, here’s what you need to know.

Yuzu baths

Have you ever thrown in some citrus peels onto the bath tub while you soak away the warmth of the water in full glory? And that is the yuzu bath! The Japanese trend of throwing in whole yuzu fruits during bath time is an all-rounder ritual that helps in nourishing the skin, providing warm aromatherapy comforts and the essential oils released from the peels help in fine tuning blood circulation throughout the body. The origin of this method stems from traditional natural Japanese medicine. To prepare a bath a home, wrap citrus peels or whole yuzu in cloth bags and make them float in the bath water.

Stone therapy

The hot –stone therapy finds its origin in Ganbanyoku where you are made to lie on heated natural stone slabs. Usually you lie directly on the slabs which are temperature controlled at 40-50 degree centrigrade and gives off a sauna-like vibe. These slabs are made of black silica, granite or other volcanic rocks which warm the muscles, improve blood circulation, relax the nervous system and detox the body through sweat. While having a stone therapy set-up is not very common at homes, but if you do want to include it in your regular wellness ritual then you can design a space for it in your wellness rooms or bathrooms with the use of correct heating stones placed permanently for the effect.