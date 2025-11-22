3 Onsen-inspired winter wellness trends to recreate at home

An onsen, is the Japanese experience of treating yourself to wellness methods in a natural hot spring. It is one of those traditions that you cannot miss out on when in Japan. The rich mineral constituents like sodium chloride, sulfur, iron or hydrogen carbonate are at a measurement determined by the Japanese law and considers the overall benefit of human health. For its therapeutic methods of curing stiffness, blood circulation, arthritis, fatigue; giving one time to unwind and de-stress; and experience a while wellness routine, these Japanese onsen are always preferred. However, if you can’t go to Japan for the ultimate experience, you can always bring a slice back home. Here are three onsen-inspired winter wellness trends that can be easily recreated in the comforts of your home, experience that perfect me-time.
Interestingly, a lot of wellness bath rituals which you probably have been following already derive its origin from the onsen inspired winter wellness trends in Japan. If you are still unversed with it, here’s what you need to know.
Yuzu baths
Have you ever thrown in some citrus peels onto the bath tub while you soak away the warmth of the water in full glory? And that is the yuzu bath! The Japanese trend of throwing in whole yuzu fruits during bath time is an all-rounder ritual that helps in nourishing the skin, providing warm aromatherapy comforts and the essential oils released from the peels help in fine tuning blood circulation throughout the body. The origin of this method stems from traditional natural Japanese medicine. To prepare a bath a home, wrap citrus peels or whole yuzu in cloth bags and make them float in the bath water.
Stone therapy
The hot –stone therapy finds its origin in Ganbanyoku where you are made to lie on heated natural stone slabs. Usually you lie directly on the slabs which are temperature controlled at 40-50 degree centrigrade and gives off a sauna-like vibe. These slabs are made of black silica, granite or other volcanic rocks which warm the muscles, improve blood circulation, relax the nervous system and detox the body through sweat. While having a stone therapy set-up is not very common at homes, but if you do want to include it in your regular wellness ritual then you can design a space for it in your wellness rooms or bathrooms with the use of correct heating stones placed permanently for the effect.
Bath salts
One of the reasons why onsen-inspired winter wellness trends are picking up in regular households is the presence of natural bath salts which have become everyday needs for a good bath. In the original hot-baths, regulated natural minerals are present which heals the body internally and externally. In your own bath rituals, you can include some of these noted bath salts and minerals which are easily available in the market. Prepare your hot water and drop in the minerals and salts to have a relaxing bath.
