The viral pinalim tea for weight loss: is it actually helpful?

Although some users have seen encouraging effects from the tea, a closer inspection shows that most of these effects are due to its diuretic and laxative effects. Flaxseed-like ingredients may have a strong cleansing effect that leads to frequent trips to the bathroom and water weight loss, which can give a misleading sense of accomplishment on the scales but does not translate into a sustainable decrease in body fat.

Health practitioners warn that dependence on teas with laxative properties can be dangerous. Continued consumption can result in dehydration electrolyte disturbances and even digestive tract damage. In addition, the tea's high caffeine level from green and white tea can make one jittery and interfere with sleep.

Finally, pinalim tea is best viewed as an adjunct and not a single remedy. Long-term weight loss occurs via proper diet consistent exercise and good lifestyle choices. Like all new supplements it is vital to take advice from a physician prior to incorporating it into your regimen particularly if you have underlying medical conditions. Don’t be a zealot; a healthy way is always the best route to healthiness.