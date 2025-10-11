India’s wellness evolution: Blending tradition and technology for holistic health

Fad diets exploded in popularity during this period, often promising quick fixes amid India’s obesity epidemic. From the early 2000s, diets like Atkins influenced urban elites, but by 2015, social media propelled trends like the General Motors (GM) diet or cabbage soup cleanse. These short-term regimes, lacking scientific backing, appealed due to their simplicity, but often resulted in cyclical effects.

The keto diet, high-fat and low-carb, gained traction around 2018, inspired by celebrity endorsements and Western studies on weight loss. In India, it adapted to local tastes with non-vegetarian or paneer-based recipes, surging in urban areas by 2020 amid pandemic home cooking. Keto-friendly snacks alone reached USD 75.9 million in 2024 and are expected to hit USD 173 million by 2033. However, challenges like high costs and cultural carb reliance (rice, roti) limited its mass adoption, with definite warning of nutritional imbalances in the Indian context.

Fasting trends, conversely, bridged tradition and modernity. Intermittent fasting (IF), popularised globally in the 2010s, resonated in India due to ancient practices like upwaas or vrat during festivals. By 2019, IF became a fad, with 16/8 or 18/6 schedules (16/18 hours fasting, 8/6-hour eating window) trending on Instagram. It evolved from religious roots, like Hindus fasting on Mondays for Shiva or during Navaratri, leading to a wellness tool for weight management and metabolic health.

Alternate-day fasting and time-restricted eating gained steam post-2020, with studies showing benefits for insulin resistance, common in India. Yet, concerns arose in 2024 about heart risks from extreme IF, prompting a shift towards moderated versions.

Collagen supplements represent a newer wave, exploding in the 2020s. Valued at USD 70.31 million in 2025, the Indian collagen market is set to reach USD 104.48 million by 2030, growing at 8.24 per cent CAGR.

Introduced around 2015 via beauty influencers, collagen gained momentum post-pandemic for skin health, joint support, and anti-ageing. Vegan alternatives surged due to India’s vegetarian population, with gummies and powders blending into smoothies. This trend picked up rapidly among urban women, driven by e-commerce and celebrity promotions, evolving from niche imports to local brands.

Amid these shifts, balanced diets have re-emerged as a counter to fads. Traditional Indian thalis that feature diverse grains, vegetables, and proteins will always align with sustainable eating, emphasising whole foods over restrictions. While fad diets like keto or mindless IF promise rapid results, I will always highlight their unsustainability, with many Indians reverting to balanced approaches for long-term health, which also makes them feel happy. Meals high in millets and pulses, declining in the 2010s due to Westernisation, are reviving themselves as ‘superfoods.’

Constants in this evolution include Ayurveda and yoga, timeless pillars of Indian wellness. Ayurveda, with its dosha-based personalisation, has integrated into modern spas and apps, maintaining relevance for holistic healing. Yoga, practiced by millions, evolved from spiritual roots to global fitness, with India’s wellness tourism drawing internationals. These endure as cultural anchors, blending with trends like ayurvedic collagen teas.

Fading trends include extreme fad diets like the cabbage soup or GM plans, criticised for nutritional gaps and rebound weight gain. Over-reliance on processed supplements is waning as consumers demand natural, sustainable options. Emerging in 2025: gut health focus with probiotics, adaptogens in daily routines, and tech like wearables for personalised wellness. Digital platforms and functional foods are rising, with the fitness market doubling by 2030.

Looking ahead, India’s wellness evolution balances innovation with heritage. As we navigate 2025, the key is discernment with embracing trends that enhance, not replace, timeless practices. Whether sipping a protein shakes or practicing pranayama, the journey is toward empowered, sustainable health.

