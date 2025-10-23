The surprising fat-loss benefits of ‘Japanese walking’

There is a general notion that the higher the intensity of the activity you partake in, the more the calories you expend. However, that is not always the case, as the classic "walking vs running" debate proves. Walking can burn way more fat than running when done right. And the Japanese walking technique proves most beneficial.
The “Interval walking training” method, more commonly referred to as the Japanese walking technique, is developed by Professors at the Shinshu University in Japan. However, this technique has existed for more than 20 years to help middle-aged and the older population beat cardiovascular ailments.
The method advocates for a mix of brisk walking and slow paced walking. All you have to do is alternate between the two instead of simply strolling casually.
You start off with 3 minutes of brisk walking, followed by 3 minutes of slow walking and then repeat the cycle for 3 minutes. You can also add a bit of incline if you're on the treadmill. This works for anyone, even old and sedentary people.
The reason why walking is more effective than running, is because it uses up its fat reserve, given its low-intensive nature. However, running is high-intensity, which makes your body rely more on carbohydrates.
Walking usually keeps you in the "fat-burn" zone, whereas running pushes you into the higher “cardio zone,” where you burn more total calories but a smaller percentage of fat. You end up feeling hungrier than before after your workout as a result and binge on more carb sources to feel satiated. Moreover, walking doesn't stress your joints or spike cortisol (your stress hormone), which can actually hinder fat loss.
This Japanese walking technique is especially effective in inducing an afterburn effect, hours after your workout. It also helps you improve your energy store, fat metabolism and endurance.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.