Water flosser vs. dental floss: Which cleans better between your teeth?

Dental plaque is a sticky layer of bacteria that forms on your teeth. These bacteria can cause cavities, gum inflammation, formerly called gingivitis, and serious gum diseases like periodontitis, if the bacteria is not removed. Interdental plaque, or plaque that builds up in those tight spaces between teeth, is best removed using floss, as regular toothbrushes are usually not as satisfactory when it comes to removing it.
Maintaining dental hygiene requires the use of not only a toothbrush and toothpaste, but also the use of floss. Brushing only removes about 60% of the plaque, mainly from the front and back of your teeth, whereas interdental aids like floss, can also reach in between teeth and under the gums.
Both dental floss and water floss can be used for this purpose. However, it takes more effort, time and precision to master proper techniques of usage, hence water floss is a better alternative, especially for children.
Water flossers use a pressurized stream of water to clean plaque and debris from between and under the teeth. The combination of pulsation and pressure helps remove bacteria without harming the gums.
Studies have found that water flossers are better for plaque removal and they cleaned better around back teeth (molars). They also tend to remove more plaque, especially from hard-to-reach areas between teeth.
To use them, first fill the reservoir with warm water. If this is your first use, you need to prime the pump first and set the pressure to high. Select a tip that is right for you, then lean into a sink. Place the tip in your mouth and set it on. Keep your lips ajar, to avoid splashing. Aim the tip at your gumline and keep moving all around to let it do its magic.
Water flossers, however, cannot mitigate the risks hard plaque or tartar poses; it can only effectively remove the soft plaque. Once plaque has mineralized into tartar, only a dental professional can remove it during a cleaning.
