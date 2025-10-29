Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 reasons to have sugar every day

Apparently, it's okay to sneak in a bit of sugar into our diets, as per Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh. Yes, the same white granules you’ve been side-eyeing are now being invited to breakfast again. Siddhartha recently dropped a reel claiming there are three solid reasons to have a little sugar every day. Naturally, the internet melted faster than an orange popsicle in May.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh breaks the myth around sugar and explains why balance matters more than restriction

Sugar isn’t the devil. It’s just not a saint either. The poison is always in the dose and the context. For the metabolically healthy, a little sweetness isn’t going to derail your goals. For anyone with insulin resistance or inflammation issues, it’s a different story.

Consistency over restriction

Siddhartha’s first argument is psychological, not nutritional: when you swear off sugar completely, you don’t suddenly become virtuous; you just become cranky. Restriction breeds rebellion. A teaspoon of sweetness daily, he says, keeps the binge monster asleep. Fair. Because nothing fuels a midnight dessert raid quite like the words “I’m never eating sugar again.” But here’s the nuance, “a little” means literally a little. One square of dark chocolate, not a caramel-drenched frappé the size of your forearm.