Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 reasons to have sugar every day

Apparently, it's okay to sneak in a bit of sugar into our diets, as per Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh. Yes, the same white granules you’ve been side-eyeing are now being invited to breakfast again. Siddhartha recently dropped a reel claiming there are three solid reasons to have a little sugar every day. Naturally, the internet melted faster than an orange popsicle in May.
Sugar isn’t the devil. It’s just not a saint either. The poison is always in the dose and the context. For the metabolically healthy, a little sweetness isn’t going to derail your goals. For anyone with insulin resistance or inflammation issues, it’s a different story.
Siddhartha’s first argument is psychological, not nutritional: when you swear off sugar completely, you don’t suddenly become virtuous; you just become cranky. Restriction breeds rebellion. A teaspoon of sweetness daily, he says, keeps the binge monster asleep. Fair. Because nothing fuels a midnight dessert raid quite like the words “I’m never eating sugar again.” But here’s the nuance, “a little” means literally a little. One square of dark chocolate, not a caramel-drenched frappé the size of your forearm.
According to Siddhartha, sugar post-workout helps replenish glycogen stores which are your muscles’ fuel tank. He’s right, but only if you’ve genuinely emptied that tank. If your “workout” was 20 minutes of scrolling between half-hearted squats, your glycogen stores are fine. Sugar isn’t a performance enhancer if the performance never happened. For serious lifters or endurance athletes, though, a bit of glucose can help recovery — think banana or jaggery water, not gummy bears in the locker room.
This one we should actually applaud. Diet culture has warped people into thinking self-punishment equals discipline. Siddhartha’s approach is refreshingly humane. Build a plan you can actually live with. If a spoon of sugar helps you stick to your overall healthy diet, that’s not indulgence; that’s strategy. But the line between “moderation” and “justifying dessert o’clock” is razor-thin. Sustainability doesn’t mean having cake every day, it just means not spiralling when you occasionally do.
