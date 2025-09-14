When to eat chia seeds for maximum health benefits

If you are someone who needs help with weight management and stabilising energy, mornings are the best time. Having chia seeds in a smoothie or a bowl of oatmeal or yoghurt will help control the urge to eat more as the day progresses.

If you drink chia seeds soaked water before meals, it will help you maintain the portion control that you might've been struggling with. Thus helping with weight loss.

If you want increased energy and a boost of hydration, consume these powerhouse seeds before or right after you workout. With water, or with a bowl of yoghurt will do the trick.

But if your aim is to curb late night cravings and fix your digestion, before going to bed is the best time for you to consume chia seeds.