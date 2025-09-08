Nail strengthening with eggs? Here are the dos and don’ts

When it comes to taking care of the skin and hair, and all parts of the body, there is an increased focus on the use of natural products. While most of these have been hacks used by individuals for a long time, their properties and goodness are being discovered anew with the advent of science and natural remedies co-existing and even complementing on many occasions. One such everyday kitchen item is eggs. While its use in skin care or hair care is often subject to discussions, there’s a third theory about its uses in the strengthening of the nails.
Eggs are rich in protein and biotin compounds. This is what helps the nails to stay strong and grow evenly. Nails are made of keratin, which in itself is a protein. With the amount of styling and treatment that a nail goes through, there needs to be a constant supply of keratin in the body for nail growth. Since eggs are rich in protein themselves, they boost the keratin production in the body and ensure healthier nails.
A valid concern that often haunts anyone who is careful towards their nails is that of nails turning brittle or splitting too fast. This is often cured with the help of biotin, which is present in egg yolks. This is also particularly important for those who repeatedly go for nail nourishment routines or nail art treatment, which sometimes, over time, can make the nails weak.
How to use eggs for your nails?
It is actually very easy to come up with nail-strengthening treatments at home with eggs that would help you in the long run. You can make an egg and olive oil soak where you can rest your nail for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off well. After every nail-related treatment, make sure that you moisturise it. You can use this soak two to three times a week for better nails. Apart from the soak, you can just beat one egg yolk and apply it to your nails. Let it rest like a mask for 10 -15 minutes before you wash it away.
In each of the instances, remember that you have to wash your hands and nails thoroughly. This is because raw eggs often contain bacteria, which are harmful to the skin or even cause that stench one smells. Thus, washing it very well and applying a preferably scented and safe moisturiser is often a mandate. Moreover, include eggs in your diet as a form of protein, which will take care of your overall health.