Nail strengthening with eggs? Here are the dos and don’ts

How to use eggs for your nails?

It is actually very easy to come up with nail-strengthening treatments at home with eggs that would help you in the long run. You can make an egg and olive oil soak where you can rest your nail for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off well. After every nail-related treatment, make sure that you moisturise it. You can use this soak two to three times a week for better nails. Apart from the soak, you can just beat one egg yolk and apply it to your nails. Let it rest like a mask for 10 -15 minutes before you wash it away.

In each of the instances, remember that you have to wash your hands and nails thoroughly. This is because raw eggs often contain bacteria, which are harmful to the skin or even cause that stench one smells. Thus, washing it very well and applying a preferably scented and safe moisturiser is often a mandate. Moreover, include eggs in your diet as a form of protein, which will take care of your overall health.