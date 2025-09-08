Columnist Suparna Trikha throws light on olives for skincare

Olive oil for skincare

Wrinkles and age spots: Due to its high content of polyphenolic compounds, olive oil helps reduce oxidative stress in the body caused by ageing and wrinkling. With a regular olive oil massage, you can improve elasticity, reduce wrinkles and dark spots and make your skin look younger.

Complexion: Olive oil helps improve complexion and clear dull-looking skin by eliminating toxins from the skin’s surface and stimulating circulation; this boosts overall quality of the skin and helps maintain an even-toned skin.

Olive oil for dryness: Due to its high contents of Vitamin E and A, olive oil makes a super moisturiser and reduces dryness and dehydrated skin. It helps maintain the skin’s oil balance and makes it look healthier.

After-sun protection: Being a heavy oil and having antioxidants that help protect the skin against sun damage, I would say this is one of the best oils to use if your skin is suffering from sun damage and especially if you are a swimmer or an outdoor sort of person. Massage olive oil into the skin, forming a light film on the skin’s surface. Let your skin absorb this completely.

Itchy skin: Olive oil is relaxing and soothing, and helps with itchiness. You can use it safely to treat rashes, nappy rashes and due to its antibacterial qualities, it can play down angry, irritable skin conditions in no time at all!

Aftershave soother: Olive oil makes for a great aftershave soother as the skin can feel harsh and bumpy…once you have washed your skin, apply a little onto wet skin and massage gently, allowing it to be absorbed completely.