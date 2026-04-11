Allergy or cold: How to differentiate between the two?

If you are confused about the nature of your sickness, then here are 8 parameters that you should keep in mind.

Trigger: Allergy always starts at a trigger point. These can be dust or pollen or even the rainy weather dampness. But cold always takes place through a virus attack on the body.

Inception: While allergies kick off immediately without warning, a cold may develop over a course of time. It starts showing subtle warnings but they are mostly ignored by many, and thus a full fledged common cold strikes within 2-3 days of being exposed to the virus.

Duration: Allergies do not have any fixed duration. They will be on as long as you are exposed to the allergen. Ideally, when you notice dust and pollen etc, in the presence of which you may start feeling sick, it is best to move farther away from it and see if the uneasiness stops. A cold, on the other hand gets cured within 3-5 days.

Fever: With allergies there is no fever but if you catch a cold, you might develop mild fever.