Hypothermia: How extreme exposure to cold and rain can be dangerous for health?

The reasons of hypothermia can be many but the visual signs are unmissable. The body starts shivering and the teeth chattering. The speech is slurred. Breathing becomes shallow while the pulse fluctuates and weakens. Since hypothermia starts affecting the organs, your kinetic coordination takes a setback. This leads to low energy, drowsiness, lack of coordination, disorientation and loss of consciousness. If you feel any of the signs or notice them in anyone around you, the wisest thing to do is head towards the emergency room of a hospital.

How to prevent hypothermia?

Thus, to prevent rain-induced hypothermia, there are a few precautions that can be taken. First, to not let your innate urge of getting wet in the rains take over. Second, if it starts raining while you are outdoors, then immediately take cover, or put on a jacket that will provide you warmth as the temperature starts to dip. Third, in case you do get wet, then waste no time to get back home, take a hot shower to balance out the body temperature and put on fresh warm clothes. The more you let the dampness set in the skin, the higher the chances of hypothermia setting in. Fourth, in case it starts raining heavily as you were about to leave home, it is best to cancel the plan and engage yourself in other activities at home. Fifth, pro tip is to always keep an extra set of clothes and shoes in your workplace for the rainy days so that you can easily change in case you get wet during your commute.

Administering first aid during hypothermia

Ideally, it is suggested that anyone who is suspected of suffering from hypothermia should be taken to the hospital. But before emergency services arrive or if it is an early onset, then basic first -aid can be administered. Take the person out of the rain and station them somewhere warm, covered or in a dry place. Place dry warm blankets on them or make them wear heavy jackets to reduce the cold. Moreover, give them warm non-alcoholic drinks that they can keep sipping to balance out their body temperature. Once emergency services arrive, a full-body check up is suggested.