What are the significances of 12 houses in astrology?

The 1st house symbolises everything related to you. This includes your personal traits, your physical attributes, and the impression that people receive from you upon meeting for the first time. This house also deals with beginnings, leadership qualities, and initiating projects.

The 2nd house is related to your financial matters and also to stability from a practical point of view. It gives insight about your income and expenditure. Moreover, the second house relates to your sense of touch and physical surroundings as well.

3rd house controls your thinking and communication processes. Communication skills, writing skills, and modern modes of communication such as cell phone are included in this house. Third house also relates to siblings, neighbours, short travels, and education received during childhood years.

4th house is your very foundation. It symbolises your home, family, and privacy. This house is also connected to your nurturing side. This house shows your desire for security and warmth.

5th house concerns self-expression and pleasure. It deals with creativity, romantic relationships, pastimes, and fun activities. It is where you express yourself, where you perform and attract attention. It also symbolises your childlike side and the pleasure you seek in life.

The 6th house is associated with day-to-day existence. This house rules about routine and work habits. The sixth house also brings out issues relating to health, eating habits, and physical activities. Through this house, one can see their service attitude.