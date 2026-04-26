Here's how daily chanting affects your nervous system and stress levels

The effects of chanting have recently been gaining more attention in terms of the effect of such an activity on one’s stress levels, emotions, and nervous system functioning. Effects of chanting include the use of sound or silent mantras, which direct one's attention towards breathing. Chanting is associated with lower levels of anxiety and controlled emotions. According to studies, some of the effects of chanting are associated with the alteration of brain wave activity, particularly increasing levels of alpha waves, which promote relaxation.
The nervous system reacts rapidly to repetitive stimuli. As one chants, the focus of the mind is concentrated, and the rate of breathing decreases, triggering the release of the parasympathetic nervous system that facilitates rest and repair of the body. One of the major impacts of chanting is the suppression of sympathetic ‘fight or flight’ reactions. The result is characterized by a more stable heart rhythm and lower physiological arousal levels.
The effects of chanting on stress is directly linked to decreased cortisol levels and better emotional control. Chanting can help decrease reactive responses to stress-inducing stimuli and prevent negative mood states from arising. Moreover, chanting has been shown to improve self-reflection. Social cohesion resulting from group chanting can serve as another mechanism for stress management.
In addition to that, another significant aspect where chanting has its impacts can be seen in the field of physical regulation. Chanting has been known to improve sleep quality via higher levels of delta waves, which help with sleep. Chanting is also known to have an impact on lowering one’s heart rate and blood pressure in a matter of minutes after performing chanting.
The effects of chanting include an ability to soothe one's nerves, relax the body, and help relieve stress. With time, it may help in developing better coping mechanisms for dealing with stress from the mental and physiological sides.