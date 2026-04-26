Here's how daily chanting affects your nervous system and stress levels

Stress response and emotional balance

The effects of chanting on stress is directly linked to decreased cortisol levels and better emotional control. Chanting can help decrease reactive responses to stress-inducing stimuli and prevent negative mood states from arising. Moreover, chanting has been shown to improve self-reflection. Social cohesion resulting from group chanting can serve as another mechanism for stress management.

Sleep, blood pressure and physical calm

In addition to that, another significant aspect where chanting has its impacts can be seen in the field of physical regulation. Chanting has been known to improve sleep quality via higher levels of delta waves, which help with sleep. Chanting is also known to have an impact on lowering one’s heart rate and blood pressure in a matter of minutes after performing chanting.

The effects of chanting include an ability to soothe one's nerves, relax the body, and help relieve stress. With time, it may help in developing better coping mechanisms for dealing with stress from the mental and physiological sides.