Inside Sundar Pichai’s calming morning routine

Do mornings really set the day? Maybe! But until we know for sure, this generation's collective obsession with morning routines can't possibly go away. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who's also considered a productivity guru by many, recently revealed his morning routine which relies on simple components.
Pichai’s mornings are marked by balance and intention. He usually wakes up between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., and prefers a steady, unhurried beginning rather than jumping straight into work. In an age dominated by digital screens, he sticks to reading physical newspapers. In a conversation with Kara Swisher, he shared that he enjoys a relaxed start, often reading several newspapers before taking on the day. This routine helps him stay informed while also giving him time to absorb information more thoughtfully.
Thoughtful eating habits rooted in simplicity
His diet is another important part of his daily routine, especially as he largely follows a vegetarian lifestyle. Pichai pays attention to maintaining balanced nutrition, ensuring his breakfast includes enough protein. His meals are simple yet well-rounded, reflecting both his upbringing and a practical approach to health. This consistency shows how small habits can contribute to long-term well-being and productivity.
A classic breakfast combination
Pichai’s usual breakfast is a comforting combo of tea, eggs, and bread. He often enjoys chai alongside an omelette and toast while catching up on the news. This combination reflects a blend of his Indian roots and global influences. While tea connects to his cultural background, eggs help him meet his protein requirements despite his otherwise vegetarian diet.
"I grew up in India, so for me my morning chai, which is very English is important and as I am vegetarian, I need to get my protein, hence I take omelette with toast."
In related news, Google announced the quarterly financial results for Q1 2026. During the earnings call with investors and analysts, Sundar Pichai announced that the company increased its consolidated revenue by 22 percent year-over-year (YoY) to clock $109.9 billion (roughly Rs. 10.48 lakh crore) in the first quarter of the ongoing year. The quarter was also notable because the Mountain View-based tech giant hit a new paid subscriptions record, and grew its cloud services and the Search product significantly.