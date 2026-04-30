Inside Sundar Pichai’s calming morning routine

Thoughtful eating habits rooted in simplicity

His diet is another important part of his daily routine, especially as he largely follows a vegetarian lifestyle. Pichai pays attention to maintaining balanced nutrition, ensuring his breakfast includes enough protein. His meals are simple yet well-rounded, reflecting both his upbringing and a practical approach to health. This consistency shows how small habits can contribute to long-term well-being and productivity.

A classic breakfast combination

Pichai’s usual breakfast is a comforting combo of tea, eggs, and bread. He often enjoys chai alongside an omelette and toast while catching up on the news. This combination reflects a blend of his Indian roots and global influences. While tea connects to his cultural background, eggs help him meet his protein requirements despite his otherwise vegetarian diet.

"I grew up in India, so for me my morning chai, which is very English is important and as I am vegetarian, I need to get my protein, hence I take omelette with toast."