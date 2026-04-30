What F1 drivers’ neck training teaches desk-bound professionals

For those dealing with “tech neck” — a term used to describe discomfort caused by prolonged screen use — these foundations can make a noticeable difference. According to sports medicine specialist Dr Neeru Jayanthi, the issue often stems from poor positioning. Hours spent leaning forward towards a laptop or phone can place strain on the neck, shoulders, and upper back.

Simple adjustments can help. Regularly correcting posture, ensuring the head aligns with the spine, and taking breaks every 30 to 60 minutes are small but effective steps. Exercises such as chin tucks or holding the head steady while lying flat can gradually build strength in the cervical spine.

Drivers, of course, take this further. Their routines may include holding positions under resistance or using harnesses to simulate race conditions. Even so, these exercises are typically brief — often just 10 to 15 minutes, a few times a week — suggesting that consistency matters more than intensity.

The importance of neck strength extends beyond comfort. Research indicates that stronger neck and core muscles may help reduce the risk of injuries, including concussions. In sports such as tennis, spinal strength is also linked to better resilience and injury prevention.

Formula 1 has not always prioritised fitness. Decades ago, drivers were not expected to maintain rigorous training regimes. That changed with figures like Michael Schumacher, whose focus on physical conditioning reshaped expectations within the sport. Today, fitness is considered essential, with fatigue recognised as a key factor in on-track mistakes.

For newcomers, the physical toll can still come as a surprise. Young drivers stepping up to Formula 1 often report significant strain, particularly in the neck and lower back, after their first races.

For the rest of us, the takeaway is simpler. You do not need a driver’s training schedule to benefit from stronger neck muscles. But paying attention to posture, incorporating a few targeted exercises, and building awareness of how you sit and move can go a long way in easing the quiet, persistent discomfort of modern, screen-heavy life.