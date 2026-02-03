The internet fears cortisol, but experts urge calm

Cortisol, often labelled the body’s “stress hormone”, has become a popular fixation across social media and wellness platforms. Influencers regularly link it to poor sleep, facial swelling and stubborn belly fat, often offering supplements or lifestyle plans that claim to bring levels back under control. Doctors, however, say most people have little reason to worry.

Why doctors say cortisol is misunderstood, not the enemy

Far from being harmful, cortisol is essential for survival. Produced by the adrenal glands above the kidneys, the hormone plays a vital role in regulating blood pressure, metabolism, inflammation, immune response and how the body reacts to stress. It also follows a natural daily rhythm, rising in the morning to help you wake up and gradually declining at night to support sleep.

“Our cortisol level is regulated by the minute,” said Dr Roberto Salvatori, an endocrinologist at Johns Hopkins University. “It is very sensitive.” Levels also rise temporarily when the body is under physical or emotional strain, such as during illness or acute stress — a normal and necessary response.

True disorders related to cortisol are relatively rare. Chronically low cortisol levels may indicate adrenal insufficiency, including Addison’s disease, an autoimmune condition in which the adrenal glands are damaged. Excessively high cortisol levels are seen in Cushing’s syndrome, often caused by benign tumours in the adrenal or pituitary glands. Treatment typically involves medication, surgery or both, and diagnosis requires careful monitoring.