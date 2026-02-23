Experts explain compulsive scrolling and how to regain balance

Social media addiction has been likened to casinos, cigarettes and even opioids. While experts continue to debate whether heavy use qualifies as a clinical addiction, few deny that many adults struggle to step away from social media platforms.
Much of the public conversation has centred on teenagers, but adults are equally susceptible to compulsive scrolling. Social platforms are designed to maximise engagement, encouraging users to linger through infinite feeds, short-form videos and the steady drip of likes and notifications. For some, even outrage and gloomy headlines can become difficult to resist.
Dr Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist and medical director of addiction medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, defines addiction as continued compulsive use of a substance or behaviour despite harm to oneself or others. She has argued that what makes social media particularly compelling is its constant, frictionless availability — 24 hours a day.
Still, not all researchers agree that “addiction” is the correct term. Social media addiction is not currently recognised in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the standard reference used by mental health professionals. Some scholars argue that a formal addiction requires identifiable symptoms such as strong urges and withdrawal.
For Dr Laurel Williams, professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Baylor College of Medicine, the more important question is how usage makes someone feel. If scrolling leads to neglecting responsibilities, hobbies or relationships — or regularly leaves a person feeling anxious, drained or irritable — it may signal problematic use. Attempts to cut back that repeatedly fail can also be telling.
Ofir Turel, a professor at the University of Melbourne, notes that while there is little consensus around terminology, there is growing recognition that excessive use can disrupt daily life.
So how can adults regain control?
Williams suggests beginning with awareness. Understanding that social media platforms are commercial enterprises designed to capture attention can shift perspective. Treating content more critically — and seeking alternative sources of information — may reduce the automatic pull of feeds.
Small behavioural tweaks can also help. Ian A. Anderson, a researcher at the California Institute of Technology, recommends light-touch interventions such as moving apps off a phone’s home screen or disabling notifications. Avoiding phones in bedrooms or other habitual scrolling spots can create useful friction.
Built-in digital tools offer further support. Apple’s Screen Time and Android’s Digital Wellbeing settings allow users to schedule downtime or limit specific apps. These controls are not foolproof — limits can be overridden — but they can act as reminders to pause.
For those who need stronger boundaries, switching a device to grey-scale can make it less visually enticing. Some people experiment with simpler handsets or physical tools that block access to selected apps unless unlocked with a separate device. Others opt for phone lockboxes to create distance during certain hours.
If repeated attempts to cut back fail, experts advise exploring possible underlying causes such as stress, loneliness or low mood. Therapy and peer support can help address deeper drivers of compulsive behaviour.
Ultimately, the aim is not necessarily to quit social media altogether, but to ensure it complements — rather than compromises — everyday life.
