Experts explain compulsive scrolling and how to regain balance

Social media addiction has been likened to casinos, cigarettes and even opioids. While experts continue to debate whether heavy use qualifies as a clinical addiction, few deny that many adults struggle to step away from social media platforms.

Can adults be addicted to social media? Experts weigh in

Much of the public conversation has centred on teenagers, but adults are equally susceptible to compulsive scrolling. Social platforms are designed to maximise engagement, encouraging users to linger through infinite feeds, short-form videos and the steady drip of likes and notifications. For some, even outrage and gloomy headlines can become difficult to resist.

Dr Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist and medical director of addiction medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, defines addiction as continued compulsive use of a substance or behaviour despite harm to oneself or others. She has argued that what makes social media particularly compelling is its constant, frictionless availability — 24 hours a day.

Still, not all researchers agree that “addiction” is the correct term. Social media addiction is not currently recognised in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the standard reference used by mental health professionals. Some scholars argue that a formal addiction requires identifiable symptoms such as strong urges and withdrawal.