Shilpa Shetty gives an insight into her full-body compound exercise

Shilpa uploaded a clip of herself performing the exercise with dumbbells, along with the caption, "Full body fired up, no muscle left behind (sic)." The actress further mentioned the benefits of performing this exercise consistently in the long run in the caption, saying, "

Benefits:

- This is a full-body compound exercise that engages the core, legs, back, shoulders, arms, and stabilizing muscles that are essential for balance and joint control.

- It is a high-intensity movement because all major muscle groups work in synchronization, combined with an explosive propulsion component.

- Ideal for short, time-efficient workouts and can be performed either for repetitions or timed intervals.

- Builds overall endurance, strength, coordination and power with regular practice. (sic)

Shilpa loves to treat the netizens with such inspiring videos of pushing her limits when it comes to fitness. Recently, the Dhadkan actress was seen doing the Supine contralateral stability drill, which helps improve one's core stability, along with improving neuromuscular coordination.

Pointing out that "Strength without control is incomplete", Shilpa mentioned in the caption, "This supine contralateral stability drill challenges core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control. A small block. A big demand on control."