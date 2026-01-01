Can laughter really be prescribed like exercise for better health?

Melanin Bee arches her spine like a stretching cat and releases a loud, exaggerated laugh. It begins as an awkward, mechanical sound — “oh, hoo hoo hoo, eeh, ha ha ha” — before softening into something real. Moments later, she is laughing uncontrollably, feet kicking in the air.

Laughter therapy explained: fake it, feel better, repeat

This is Laughasté, a laughter-based yoga routine Bee created, inspired by the laughter clubs that began emerging in India in the 1990s. The premise is simple: start by pretending to laugh, and let the body take over. “You have to be OK with being awkward,” said Bee, a Los Angeles-based comedian and speaker. “Once you allow that, the laughter becomes involuntary.”

The idea that laughter relieves stress is hardly new. But doctors now say its benefits go far beyond mood. A growing body of research suggests that regular laughter can support heart health, strengthen immunity and reduce pain. “We tell people to exercise three to five days a week,” said Dr Michael Miller, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “I say: belly laugh at least two to five days a week.”

The scientific study of laughter, known as gelotology, gained traction in the 1960s. One of its pioneers, Stanford psychologist William F Fry, famously tested its effects on himself, drawing blood samples while watching Laurel and Hardy films. He found that laughter increased immune-related cells in the bloodstream.